Seth Meyers Torches Matt Gaetz for Whining About ‘Wokeism’ and Critical Race Theory During Military Hearing

Seth Meyers went after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for having a meltdown over “wokeism” in the military while questioning Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Gaetz questioned Austin during a House Armed Services hearing on Tuesday, in which the representative argued that the United States military has been too focused on critical race theory and being woke.

After Gaetz listed the reasons why the U.S. military is subpar, which included the claim that the armed forces embrace socialism, Austin highlighted that the nation is home to “the most capable, most combat-critical force in the world.”

“What is wrong with these people?” Meyers asked after playing a clip from the hearing. “In their fever-swamp brains, do they genuinely believe our soldiers no longer know how to fire a rifle because they’re buried in homework from pronoun class?”

The host then noted that he has “no problem with tough questioning of our national security officials,” sharing that he believes the defense budget should be cut, as it’s “massively inflated and we could absolutely spend it better elsewhere.”

“But that’s not even what the scam artists like Gaetz are asking for,” Meyers added. “They just want to whine about ‘wokeism’ and ‘critical race theory.’”

Meyers also mocked Gaetz for insisting “We’re behind in hypersonics” without being able to expand further by reenacting a mock exchange between Austin and the representative:

“How do you know we’re behind in hypersonics?” “I don’t know.” “Do you know what hypersonic is?” “I know that according to Sarah Palin, they do a lot of hypersonicin’.

Watch above, via NBC.

