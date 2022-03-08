Seth Meyers Torches Trump’s ‘Terrifying and Incredibly Stupid’ Plan to Label US Planes with Chinese Flags and Bomb Russia

Seth Meyers took aim at former President Donald Trump for suggesting that the United States label its F-22 planes with the Chinese flags and bomb Russia.

“Look, we came very close, very close to a world where Trump was still in charge during Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine, which is scary for many reasons,” Meyers said on Monday’s Late Night. “One of which is Trump keeps giving us a glimpse as to how he would have responded, and, as usual, he has that unique Trump blend of being both terrifying and incredibly stupid at the same time.”

Meyers was referring to a Washington Post report that claimed Trump suggested the U.S. “bomb the shit out of Russia” while using planes with the Chinese flag on them.

“And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch,” Trump told GOP donors in New Orleans Saturday night.

Meyers cracked that Trump “definitely gets his ideas from cartoons,” adding, “I mean, this is a slightly stupider version of Bugs Bunny dressing up as a sexy lady to distract Elmer Fudd.”

“We put the Chinese flag on the planes and if that doesn’t work, we paint a tunnel on the side of a mountain,” he added, imitating Trump.

The Late Night host also predicted that Trump could get his ideas from Fox News’ Sean Hannity, as he recently called on NATO to take out the Russian troops invading Kyiv so that Vladimir Putin “won’t know who to hit back.”

“Do you genuinely think that’s how it works?” Meyers said in response. “It’s a mystery unless someone takes credit for it? It’s an aerial bombing, not a fart at a dinner party.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com