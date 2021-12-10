Seth Meyers Torches Tucker Carlson for Falsely Claiming Biden Wants to Impose New Lockdowns

Seth Meyers went off on Tucker Carlson for falsely claiming that the Biden administration is pushing to impose Covid-19 lockdowns.

Although President Joe Biden clarified earlier this month that he does not intend to include winter lockdowns in his plan to fight Covid-19, several Fox News hosts have implied otherwise.

“The Biden administration is once again locking down the country and persecuting its perceived political opponents, otherwise known as the unvaccinated, so you have to ask yourself, when will this end?” Carlson said on Dec. 1. “Viruses mutate constantly — that’s their nature. Will every new omicron variant mean massive, new, and unconstitutional powers for our political class?”

Carlson’s tirade on lockdowns prompted Meyers to bust out his impression of the Fox News host, tearing into him in a long mocking rant:

When will it end? Will every new variant mean new powers for our political class? Will they be able to test you, trace you, come to your house and inject you with a microchip hidden in a vaccine that tracks your movements? And will that tracking microchip allow them to see that you went to the anime convention, in secret, of course, because you didn’t want your friends at Fox News to know you’re into that kind of thing. And will they find out about the time you asked Sean Hannity what he thought of ‘Dragon Ball Z,’ and he looked at you like you were crazy, and that hurt your feelings so much that you ran into the bathroom to cry, only to realize you had run into the women’s bathroom and you were so worried that someone would see you run out that you instead removed a ceiling panel and climbed into a heating duct for the purposes of shimmying back to your office, not knowing that the duct wouldn’t be strong enough to support your weight, causing you to, mid-shimmy, collapse through the ceiling, where you landed on top of Rupert Murdoch’s desk while he was sitting at it, causing him to look up from his soup and yell ‘Crikey!’ Will that happen to you? Well, I can tell you it will because it happened to me.

Watch above, via NBC.

