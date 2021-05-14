Seth Rogen Rails Against Ted Cruz on Colbert: He’s a ‘Fascist’ Whose ‘Words Caused People to Die’ (Updated)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A few months after his 24 hour long Twitter spat with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Seth Rogen went after him yet again while sitting down with Stephen Colbert.

While talking to the comedian, who was on the show to promote his new collection of essays, Yearbook, Colbert brought up the online feud, during which Rogen called Cruz a “white supremacist fascist.”

“Feud implies equal ground,” said Rogen. “If someone’s trying to murder someone with a baseball bat and someone is yelling at that person to stop, is that a feud between the baseball bat wielder and the person yelling at the baseball bat wielder? I don’t know if that’s a feud. Feud implies two people hitting each other with baseball bats.”

Rogen went on to double down on his claim that “Cruz is a fascist,” going after him for denying the reality of the election as he continues to suck up to Donald Trump.

“His words cause people to die, and I’m making jokes about it. Is that a feud? I don’t know,” he continued. “To me, it doesn’t seem like a feud. To me, it seems like I’m pointing out the fact that he is a terrible man whose words have resulted in death.”

Rogen continued with the baseball metaphors, joking that if your team is “trying to get a lot of runs and the other team is trying to bludgeon you to death, like, is it like shocking that you’re not scoring as many runs as maybe you should be scoring?”

“No, the other team is just trying to beat you to death with baseball bats, you know,” he cracked.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Update — May 14, 3:15 pm ET: A Cruz spokesperson reached out to Mediaite with a response to Rogen: “We know Sen. Cruz is busy fighting to save the country from Biden’s disastrous policies. It’s surprising to see that he’s living rent free in Seth Rogen’s head at the same time.”

