Sex and the City Stars Speak Out Against Chris Noth Amid Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘We Support the Women’

The stars of Sex and the City have broken their silence on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct launched at Chris Noth last week.

In a joint statement, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, currently starring in Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That …, addressed the allegations, sharing their support for the women who came forward.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” they wrote in a joint statement posted to social media Monday. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

The statement comes four days after The Hollywood Reporter published an article in which two women, who separately spoke to the outlet months apart, accused Noth of sexual assault.

The two women, referred to as Zoe and Lily to protect their privacy, told the THR that promotions of the Sex and the City reboot had “stirred painful memories of incidents they say occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015, respectively.”

A third woman later told The Daily Beast that when she was an 18-year-old hostess at Manhattan restaurant Da Marino, Noth groped and digitally penetrated her in an office in 2010.

Kim Cattrall, who starred alongside the three women in Sex and the City but did not appear in the reboot, was not included in the statement and has still not yet spoken out about the scandal.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com