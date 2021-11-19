Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd Reveals He Once ‘Woke Up Covered in Red Bumps’ After Night on ‘Dumpster’ Mattress

Paul Rudd recalled his time as a struggling actor living in Los Angeles, sharing a time that the freshly named Sexiest Man Alive was not so sexy.

Rudd joined Seth Meyers on Thursday’s edition of Late Night and revealed that he once crashed at his friend Bo’s apartment when he didn’t have the money to rent one himself.

“He lived in an apartment complex that was so bad,” Rudd remembered. “He let me stay in his apartment because I didn’t even have, really, the money to get an apartment. And I slept on towels in his kitchen.”

The actor was eventually able to afford a place of his own in that same apartment complex, but ran into some issues while attempting to furnish the place.

“I didn’t really have much furniture. And I found a mattress out by the dumpster,” Rudd said. “And I thought, ‘Sweet. Free mattress.’”

Turns out the mattress was not so “sweet,” as Rudd “woke up covered in red bumps” the next morning.

“How’s that for Sexiest Man Alive, huh?” he cracked.

Rudd has since starred in some of the highest-grossing films of all time, including Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which racked up a figure of $2.797 billion.

The actor’s career took off in the 1990s after starring in hit coming-of-age teen comedy Clueless. He went on to play Juliet’s fiancé in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet and later joined the cast of Friends during the show’s last two seasons.

Watch above, via NBC.

