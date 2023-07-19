Sheryl Crow Hits Back At Jason Aldean: ‘Even People From Small Towns Are Sick Of Violence’

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow let country star Jason Aldean know that she thought the messaging in his controversial song, ‘Try That In a Small Town,’ promoted “violence” and was “just lame.”

“@Jason_Aldean I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence.There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting. This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame,” Crow tweeted.

Crow was referring to the 59 people killed and hundreds injured in a 2017 mass shooting while Aldean was on stage in Las Vegas — the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Aldean was forced to defend his ‘Small Town’ song after CMT removed the music video from its playlist. He tweeted a lengthy defense, saying the video “refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up,” and did not encourage violence.

The lyrics include the following verses:

Got a gun that my granddad gave me

They say one day they’re gonna round up

Well, that shit might fly in the city, good luck

Try that in a small town See how far ya make it down the road

Around here, we take care of our own

You cross that line, it won’t take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don’t

Try that in a small town Full of good ol’ boys, raised up right

If you’re looking for a fight

Try that in a small town

Try that in a small town

Some conservatives rallied behind the song’s pro-gun messaging: Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) tweeted that the song represents “everything that is on our minds,” while presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy tweeted that he would play the song at his rallies in an effort to help it reach #1 on the charts.

