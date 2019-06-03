A leaked clip said to be from Monday’s yet-to-air Jeopardy! episode appears to show the end of professional gambler James Holzhauer’s dominating run on the game show at the hands of a Chicago librarian.

The minute-long video shows a Final Jeopardy segment that purports to show Emma Boettcher defeating the pro-gambler and Jay Sexton — which, if the clip is legitimate, would mark the end of Holzhauer’s 32-day, nearly all-time record-setting $2.4 million earnings streak.

As Holzhauer was losing $23,400 to $26,600 to Boettcher in the unconfirmed clip, he correctly answered, “Who is Kit Marlowe” but then placed his bet too low, while Boettcher placed the correct bet and hit a winning total of $46,801. A stunned Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek can then be hear saying, “What a game. Oh my God,” while Holzhauer accepts defeat and offers Boettcher a high-five for the win.

BREAKING: Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer loses on Monday’s episode: pic.twitter.com/yqRqdl2zp0 — Random Intel (@TheRandomIntel) June 2, 2019

Sony, which syndicates Jeopardy, has not commented on the authenticity of the clip.

Watch above, via Twitter.

