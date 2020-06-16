Showtime has set its miniseries about former FBI director James Comey for November — after the 2020 election.

The miniseries, The Comey Rule, is based on the book Comey wrote in 2018, A Higher Loyalty, documenting the events leading up to his firing by President Donald Trump.

In the two-night miniseries, Trump is portrayed by Brendan Gleeson (In Bruges, The Guard, the Harry Potter franchise) and Showtime teased the portrayal with this image:

Wow. Jeff Daniels is playing former FBI director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson is playing Donald Trump in a new, 4-part Showtime "event series" called The Comey Rule. Airs in November. The photo of the Irish actor as Trump is kind of astounding. pic.twitter.com/9KT4Remt1h — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) June 16, 2020

Comey is being portrayed by Jeff Daniels (Dumb and Dumber, The Newsroom, The Looming Tower).

Showtime just released the first pics from "The Comey Rule," a two-night miniseries premiering in November, based on @Comey's book. "The story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course." pic.twitter.com/LZB2GVIRNl — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 16, 2020

The cast is filled out by a number of recognizable actors playing familiar faces like Sally Yates, Rod Rosenstein, James Clapper, and Robert Mueller.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]