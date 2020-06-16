comScore

Showtime Sets Comey Miniseries for Late November; Previews Brendan Gleeson as Trump

By Josh FeldmanJun 16th, 2020, 7:11 pm

Showtime has set its miniseries about former FBI director James Comey for November — after the 2020 election.

The miniseries, The Comey Rule, is based on the book Comey wrote in 2018, A Higher Loyalty, documenting the events leading up to his firing by President Donald Trump.

In the two-night miniseries, Trump is portrayed by Brendan Gleeson (In Bruges, The Guard, the Harry Potter franchise) and Showtime teased the portrayal with this image:

Comey is being portrayed by Jeff Daniels (Dumb and Dumber, The Newsroom, The Looming Tower).

The cast is filled out by a number of recognizable actors playing familiar faces like Sally Yates, Rod Rosenstein, James Clapper, and Robert Mueller.

