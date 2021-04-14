Unless you live in Utica, you’re probably aware of the phenomenon that is “Steamed Hams.”

The classic Simpsons episode “22 Short Films About Springfield” turns 25 years old Wednesday, and while the iconic show is an endless fountain of memes, the “Skinner and the Superintendent” sketch has amassed a very special appreciation in the past few years, with endless edits and remixes.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Ryan Parker spoke to Hank Azaria, current Simpsons showrunner Al Jean, former co-showrunners Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein, and director Jim Reardon to make sense of, well, why this episode, why this sketch, and why all these memes.

“I had a fondness for the bit, but then a few years ago, someone pointed out how it had become this popular thing on the internet. I went down the rabbit hole one night, and I found it wildly confusing. I was like, “What is all this?!” It was one of those things that made me feel old,” Azaria said.

Oakley called it “one of my most favorite things I have ever written and it is certainly the most famous,” while Weinstein said, “It was a perfect piece of comedy that I determined should not be rewritten at all. It would have destroyed the hilarious rhythm that Bill wrote.”

They shared some of their favorite memes, and Azaria shared a theory of why this one little sketch is particularly well-remembered:

Azaria: My assistant recently mentioned to me that she thought maybe one of the deeper meanings behind it became, in this day in age, people just say whatever lie they feel like saying. So, claiming the aurora borealis is in the kitchen makes about as much sense as other things people claim. And asking, “May I see it?” just sums up the moment we are in, where it is like, “Can you prove to me that’s true?” Weinstein: Maybe it is one of the best explorations about lying in our culture.

The AV Club also spoke with Oakley and Weinstein with a question about one little factoid that “literally never occurred to” Oakley until seeing their email.

You can read the full THR anniversary piece here, and below you can check out some of the best Steamed Hams remixes:

