SNL Alum Jim Breuer Cancels Standup Shows at Venues Requiring Covid Vaccinations, Calls the Policy ‘Segregation’

Saturday Night Live alum Jim Breuer announced that he has canceled his standup shows at venues requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

“Due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccination — to prove you’re vaccinated, to prove you’ve had a shot — I’m absolutely not doing those shows,” Breuer said in a recent 22 minute Facebook Live, adding, “What these establishments are doing are wrong. What this dictatorship is doing is wrong.”

The comedian specifically called out The Wellmont Theater in New Jersey and Michigan’s Royal Oak Theater, explaining to his fans that he will not be going to those shows because their vaccination policies do not align with his values.

He also went after Morristown, which he referred to as his “home,” hitting at the New Jersey town for “segregating” people, despite the fact that he does not have a show scheduled there.

“I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved to the system or money, and nor should anyone that wants to laugh or be entertained,” he said.

“For those that are out there segregating, that’s on you. For the people that can think and see it, we see it so clearly. We see it clearly. We’re not angry, we’re shocked. We’re shocked that you have so much hate in your heart. So much fear,” Breuer added, zooming into his face and repeating, “So much fear. Fear.”

He went on to say that those promoting vaccine mandates at indoor venues and gatherings — or what he labeled “segregating” — merely lack a connection to a “higher spirit.”

The incredibly animated comic also ranted about “big superstars,” “big, big sports stars,” and “your favorite late-night talk show hosts” for what they really do “behind closed doors.”

“If you knew, you wouldn’t follow half the people. You wouldn’t listen,” he sneered. “And I’ll tell you what. I put doctors on that list. I put CEOs on that list. I put the everyday person on that list.”

He claimed that many doctors are just “licensed drug dealers,” adding that some of them are “out of their minds” and “getting paid for the agenda.”

“If you cared about humanity, you would have listened to what Joe Rogan said, and went ‘huh, we should look into that — we should look into how Joe Rogan cured Covid,'” he said, addressing the doctors who condemned Rogan for promoting his use of Ivermectin as a Covid-19 treatment.

Rogan, of course, did not cure Covid-19, and while the FDA currently recommends against using Ivermectin to treat the virus, experts have been conducting small pilot studies on the drug.

Breuer also told his fans that he, his daughter, and his wife, who has stage IV cancer, have all contracted Covid-19, yet still does not think people should be required to get the vaccine, as it’s “a choice.”

“If you have anything else to say, I honestly don’t care,” Breuer said. “Due to, I have to stick to my morals, I have to stick to what I know is right.”

