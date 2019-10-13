With Joker continuing to dominate at the box office, it won’t be very long before other gritty, R-rated reboots start pouring in. And last night SNL gave the Joker treatment to Sesame Street.

Watch host David Harbour, as a grouchy man named Oscar, descend into a world where there are no sunny days anymore, where beloved characters from your childhood do things you never would have dreamed.

“From director Todd Phillips, and the writer of P is for Potty”… how could it fail?

You can watch above, via NBC.

