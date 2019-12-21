SNL Hits Democratic Field, Trump v Pelosi in Final Cold Open of 2019: ‘Shirts Off, Nips Out’

Saturday Night Live came back for its final episode of the 2019 year, taking on the PBS NewsHour Politico debate and the field of 2020 Democrats with a special guest appearance from Trump and Pelosi.

The debate featured a swap in regular Joe Biden actor Woody Harrelson with Jason Sudeikis (who previously played Biden), and swapping out Fred Armisen’s Michael Bloomberg for Tom Steyer (Bloomberg explains he bought his way into the debate with a $30 million dollar donation to PBS, showing off a PBS tote bag).

Later on, Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump showed up to lambast the field and then face off with Kate McKinnon’s Nancy Pelosi. Sudeikis’s Biden also challenged him to a push-up contest with “shirts off, nips out.”

This week saw Eddie Murphy return to the program for the first time in decades, with Lizzo as the musical guest in an opening monologue that also featured Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Tracy Morgan

Last week’s cold open took a dig at President Donald Trump’s attacks on climate activist Greta Thunberg with Thunberg (as played by Kate McKinnon) telling the president to “grow up” while warning Aidy Bryant that the snow at the North Pole will melt and “the elves will drown.”

Watch above, via NBC.

