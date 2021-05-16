SNL Weekend Update Has a New Covid Messaging Idea for Fauci: ‘Stop the Shrink!’

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che opened with a discussion of the new CDC guidelines that fully vaccinated people can forgo masks and social distancing in a variety of new situations, and offered a new messaging idea they thought would be more effective.

Jost kicked it off, saying that the new CDC guidelines were “great news” and encouraged viewers to “have fun out there.”

“After the announcement, President [Joe] Biden told Americans to take off your mask and smile,” said Jost. “Even though ‘Take it off and smile’ is the first example in every workplace harassment seminar.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Jost continued, “reacted to the news that masks were no longer required by lowering his mask and saying, ‘Free at last.’ Which is so wildly tone-deaf, it’s like, if Matt Gaetz took off his mask and said, ‘I feel like a kid again.'”

Che then brought up recent studies that Covid-19 could cause men to experience erectile dysfunction, “and some have even reported a decrease in the size of their penis.”

“Now that’s how you sell some masks!” said Che. “I mean, Fauci, you want people to get vaccinated, you need to run with this. Forget ‘Stop the spread,’ you should be calling it ‘Stop the shrink!'”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

