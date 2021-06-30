SNL’s Cecily Strong Reveals This Season May Have Been Her Last

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cecily Strong revealed on Tuesday that Season 46 of Saturday Night Live may have been her last.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Strong admitted that she is may not be returning to the show, noting that her future on SNL is still uncertain.

“Things are a bit more up in the air and I’m OK with that,” said Strong, who debuted as a featured player on the series in 2012. “My lesson from last year is sort of see what happens.”

Strong missed several episodes from 2020-2021, as she was writing her upcoming memoir and working on her new musical-comedy series Schmigadoon! — which is executive produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

“I’ll be thrilled if I go back, I’ll be thrilled if that was my last show,” Strong added. “I feel good either way.”

Strong also told ET that she’s “excited to try different things,” bolstering the possibility that she could leave the show.

Strong, along with the show’s other longest-tenured cast members — Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, and Aidy Bryant — also sparked rumors that they would leave the series during the May finale.

All four opened the finale together, tearing up while reflecting on the tumultuous year, which fans took as a sign that they may not return next season.

Strong also gifted viewers, as well as Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, with her signature Judge Jeanine Pirro impression, belting out a rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” from a glass box filled with red wine.

While potentially just an excuse for Strong to show off her impressive vocals, the song does signify a conclusion of some sort, beginning with, “And now the end is here/And so I face that final curtain,” adding to speculation of her exit.

