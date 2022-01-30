SNL’s Weekend Update Mocks Biden Labeling Ukraine-Related Call as ‘Very, Very, Very Good’: Like Gaetz Saying ‘That Girl Was Very, Very, Very Over 18’

Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” took a jab at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost mocked President Joe Biden on multiple topics, including his handling of Russia-Ukraine tensions and Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer‘s retirement.

“Well, the stock market is plummeting and there’s a threat of a land war in Europe, so it looks like Democrats were right — Joe Biden is the next FDR,” Jost began.

Jost then noted Biden said earlier this week that he had a “very, very, very good meeting” with European leaders on addressing mounting tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

“Okay, the third ‘very’ worries me,” Jost said. “You only say that when you’re trying to cover up something, like if Matt Gaetz said, ‘That girl was very, very, very over 18.”

Gaetz has been under investigation for possible sex trafficking; he has denied the allegations and has said he has never paid for sex nor had sex with an underage girl.

Che later brought up the announcement of Breyer’s retirement from the Supreme Court and Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to fill the seat.

“I hope it’s not because he wants to sniff a new type of hair,” Che said of the pledge.

“Senator Mitch McConnell, seen here learning Betty White had died, warned president Biden not to outsource his choice for the supreme court to the, quote, radical left,” Che said next to a photo of the Senate Minority Leader holding a thumbs up. “Coincidentally, a radical left is also what McConnell takes to purposely run over stray dogs.”

Jost delivered another Biden joke, saying: A new report shows that last year, the U.S. economy grew at its fastest rate since Ronald Reagan was president. Biden has even started using Reagan’s old catch phase, ‘Where am I?'”

Jost then ended the opening of the segment with one joke at the expense of former President Donald Trump.

“Three items put up for auction by Melania Trump failed to reach the opening bid of $250,000,” he said. “But Melania is no stranger to finding out something isn’t worth as much as she thought.”

