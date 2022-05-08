SNL’s Weekend Update Parodies Amy Coney Barrett Defending SCOTUS’ Abortion Draft: ‘You’re Not a Murderer If You Put a Baby in a Bag in a Mailbox’

SNL’s Kate McKinnon made an appearance alongside Colin Jost on Weekend Update playing the role of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

“You were asking about safe haven laws where can you legally leave a baby at a fire station, no questions asked,” Jost said.

“That’s right, Colin,” Barrett replied. “I don’t understand why you need abortion because you can leave a baby anywhere in the United States. So like, what’s the big deal? Just plop it.”

“Do your nine, leave it on the sidewalk, wrap it up like a little Moses, put it in a little basket,” she said, adding moments later, “You are a murderer if you have an abortion, but you’re not a murderer if you put a baby in a bag in a mailbox and that tracks and that’s good to me.”

Jost then remarked, “Okay, well not everyone agrees with that.”

“Well just give it to a stork and the stork will give it to a lesbian,” Barrett replied. “I would think the lesbians would be happy because now there’s more babies for them to adopt — until we ban that too.”

McKinnon snuck in a joke about Justice Clarence Thomas‘ wife Ginni’s involvement in partisan activities before being asked if there was anything she wanted to add.

“Arby’s, we have the babies,” she said.

via SNL

