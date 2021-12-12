SNL’s Weekend Update Riffs on Chris Cuomo’s Firing and Fox News Anchor’s Reaction to Christmas Tree Arson

Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” covered a range of recent news, including actor Jussie Smollett being found guilty on five of six counts related to him staging a hate crime in 2019; New York’s civil probe of possible tax fraud by the Trump Organization; and Chris Cuomo’s firing from CNN.

“On Thursday, a Chicago jury declared Jussie Smollett really bad at acting,” Jost began. “Smollett was found guilty of charges related to staging a hate crime. It’s the worst staged hate crime since my all-Christian production of Fiddler on the Roof.”

“And in legal news where someone definitely won’t get convicted, Donald Trump is being investigated for fraud by New York attorney general Letitia James,” Jost continued. “James want to depose Trump under oath on January 7th. Come on, January 7th? That’s the day after his big anniversary.”

Michael Che then brought up a report that Vice President Kamala Harris is sometimes unprepared for meetings and does not read briefing materials.

“Wow, you know, it feels really amazing to finally see someone in the White House who is just like me,” Che joked.

Che then brought up the Fox News Christmas tree arson and mocked host Ainsley Earhardt’s reaction to the news. A 49-year-old homeless suspect has been charged with arson.

“Nothing has ever explained Fox News better than a rich white lady calling a homeless man scrooge,” Che said.

Fox News was not the only network referenced in “Weekend Update,” the pair unsurprisingly mentioned CNN, still reeling from Chris Cuomo’s firing. The anchor was let go amid an allegation of sexual misconduct that arose while investigating Cuomo’s interactions with his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and any guidance he gave him in dealing with a series of sexual misconduct allegations himself.

“After CNN fired Chris Cuomo, it was revealed that the former anchor has been accused of sexual misconduct just like his older brother,” Che said. “Well, those two are quite a pair, said Cuomo to a female coworker.”

