Sophie Turner Absolutely Destroys Husband Joe Jonas for Wearing a Purity Ring in NSFW Roast

No topic was off-limits during Sophie Turner’s roast of her husband Joe Jonas.

Netflix dropped their new special The Jonas Brother Family Roast on Wednesday, and while each of the Jonas brothers’ wives got up on stage to poke fun at their husbands, Turner’s jokes really took the cake.

The Game of Thrones star immediately reminded viewers that back in their heyday, each member of the Jonas Brothers used to wear purity rings to symbolize their choice to abstain from sex until marriage.

Sophie Turner has something to say about those purity rings… Jonas Brothers Family Roast is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ena5YnK0O6 — Netflix (@netflix) November 23, 2021

“Like, I know this is a roast, and you all think I should be going after them, but I think we need to set the record straight here,” she said. “No, the rings weren’t a good idea. Yes, as a gesture, they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame. But remember—this was about more than a gesture: This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example.”

And now comes the kicker …

“Look, Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings,” Turner said. “He was sticking his fingers in costars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two.”

The camera then cut to Nick and Kevin Jonas’ respective wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, who were clearly amused by the joke.

“To be honest, Joe and the purity ring thing was kind of like a modern-day Cinderella,” she continued. “Joe tried to find a match for his purity ring a few times, but finally the finger fit me. And it’s also like Cinderella because most of the girls he tried it with were under contract to Disney.”

Despite his vow to wait, Joe Jonas has admitted to losing his virginity prior to marrying Turner in 2019.

“We decided to take the rings off a few years ago,” he said during a 2013 interview with New York Magazine. “I lost my virginity when I was 20. I did other stuff before then, but I was sexually active at 20. I’m glad I waited for the right person, because you look back and you go, ‘That girl was batshit crazy. I’m glad I didn’t go there.’”

