South Park Brutally Mocks Prince Harry and Meghan for Very Publicly Complaining About Their Lack of Privacy

South Park took on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by mocking their very public omnipresence and demands for privacy as they attempt to separate themselves from the British royal family.

The show’s latest episode, The Worldwide Privacy Tour, premiered on Wednesday night, and it depicted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as Canadian cartoonish versions of themselves. The prince and his wife are greeted harshly by their countrymen for bashing the royal family while they attend the funeral service for Canada’s deceased monarch, a reference to the events surrounding Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

The prince and his wife subsequently go on a talk show to promote their new book Waaagh, where they face accusations of hypocrisy for their hatred of journalists and media-heavy behavior whilst demanding their privacy. After storming off set and going on a global media tour, the two eventually relocate the town of South Park, hoping the neighborhood will give them a real chance for seclusion and normalcy.

The two move in next to Kyle Broflovski, where they keep on being loud and attention-seeking while lashing out at anyone who calls them out for it. This creates a negative loop for Kyle since no one wants to hear about the royal couple, but he can’t stop talking about their tiresome obnoxiousness because “I can’t get away from them! They are in my f*cking face!”

The broader theme of the episode is branding, for amid all the claims of victimhood, Kyle delivers a monologue at the end about the danger of people losing themselves to the public personas they put out for others.

“They’re telling you guys to reduce yourselves into products instead of people to be truly understood and loved,” Kyle says. “If we just try to present and control an image of ourselves for people to see, then we’re just performers instead of human beings.”

Watch above via Comedy Central.

