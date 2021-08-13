South Park Creators to Buy Real Life Casa Bonita Following Restaurant’s Bankruptcy Hearing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone want everyone to continue having food and fun in a festive atmosphere.

The duo, who grew up in Colorado, are now the proud owners of real-life Denver restaurant Casa Bonita, an establishment featured on several South Park episodes.

They made the announcement during a Friday interview with Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D), following news that the restaurant filed for Chapter 11 protection in April.

“As of about an hour ago, pending bankruptcy proceedings, we’ve come to an agreement with the owner and we’ve bought it,” Stone told Polis, referencing previous reports that corporate ownership, Summit Family Restaurants, did not want to sell to the duo despite filing for bankruptcy.

“I think everyone knows the potential of what that place can be and we certainly do, and I think it’s going to be an awesome Colorado thing,” Parker added.

The restaurant, which seats more than 1,000 people, has been closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and the South Park creators intend to give it some much-needed love.

“We are going to do everything we can. We want to make it right and make it amazing,” Parker told the Hollywood Reporter in July after announcing plans to buy the restaurant.

“It’s just sitting there. It sucks,” he added. “For a moment when it was like, ‘Casa Bonita is going to close down,’ we said, ‘We’re going to go buy it.’ And I felt like it was the crowning achievement of my life.”

