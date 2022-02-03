South Park Roasts Matt Damon’s Crypto Ad and Anti-Maskers in Bonkers Season 25 Premiere

South Park returned for its 25th season on Wednesday night, hitting at several hot topics including Matt Damon’s cryptocurrency ad and anti-maskers.

During the episode, Kyle, Stan, Kenny, Cartman, and their fellow classmates lose the privilege to wear pajamas to their school’s pajama day after failing to help Mr. Garrison amid trouble with an ex.

“We keep not doing anything wrong, and we keep getting fucked!” Cartman exclaims.

It quickly becomes clear that the pajamas are a metaphor for masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as the town gets involved in the controversy and anti-pajama citizens begin to compare the opposition to Nazis.

The episode even features a TV news reporter casually dropping German phrases while screaming at children and wearing an SS uniform as a Deutschland band plays behind him.

South Park’s Matt Stone and Trey Parker also pilloried Matt Damon for starring in a cryptocurrency commercial, which was already roundly mocked after it aired.

In the ad, the actor compares being a crypto investor to several other achievements, including mountain climbing, before exclaiming, “Fortune favors the brave.”

“What does Matt Damon say in the bitcoin commercial? Fortune favors the brave!” Cartman says in the episode while trying to get his classmates to protest the anti-pajama day ruling.

“My dad said he listened to Matt Damon and lost all his money,” responds Clyde, prompting Cartman to add, “Yes, everyone did! But, they were brave in doing so!”

The episode later pokes fun at South Park’s creators for their history mocking Damon.

At one point, Cartman tells his classmates to be brave, adding, “but not too brave or else Matt Damon will come and take all our money.”

“Can we lay off the Matt Damon jokes please, they’re just getting old,” a classmate responds.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com