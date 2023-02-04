Sports Twitter Blows Up With ‘Margot Robbie is Dating’ Memes – Even the Dictionary Joins In

Per TMZ, Margot Robbie is now dating an internet meme. Well, not exactly, but that’s the format for a currently viral meme featuring the actress after a sports podcast’s unfounded tweet went viral and spawned voluminous copycatting.

Twitter was flooded with memes promoting fake news about Robbie’s dating life after a sports podcast tweeted that a TMZ report claimed the actress was dating Ace Mitch of the Toronto Blue Jays.

“Per TMZ, Toronto Blue Jays Ace Mitch White is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie,” The Gate14 Podcast tweeted.

Per TMZ, Toronto Blue Jays Ace Mitch White is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/NTuHVtgbS1 — Gate 14 Podcast (@Gate14Pod) January 28, 2023

The tweet went bonkers a week later with people offering various plays on the “Per TMZ” style of reporting. In reality, TMZ did not report Robbie was dating Mitch and the Suicide Squad star has actually been married to Tom Ackerley since 2016.

Robbie was attached to everything from athletes to Roman emperors as people took their hand at creating obvious fake news. Most were sure to keep to the format, which breaks down to crediting TMZ and then providing an image of a beaming Robbie next to whomever the lucky guy is in the chosen fantasy scenario.

Per sources, Roman Emperor Claudius Gothicus, destroyer of the Goths is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/y5LnvTiD7I — Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) January 30, 2023

1. This post is cap but more importantly 2. Ide chop both his legs off before i let him get to date Margot before me https://t.co/3OlRf4fMGa — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) January 29, 2023

Per TMZ, Cleaver producer Christopher Moltisanti is dating A-list actress Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/dAEYRW3Uzt — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) January 29, 2023

Per TMZ, Happy Gilmore’s former caddy is now dating A-list actress Margot Robbie. pic.twitter.com/nhVfsUC2Dz — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 1, 2023

Per TMZ: middle aged divorced dad and former vine star is reportedly dating A-list celebrity Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/oMiDZSs5pd — bottlerocket (@bottlerocket) February 3, 2023

To this fake Robbie’s credit, she really doesn’t have a type. She’s willing to look past certain negatives in the physical department to really find what’s attractive about someone deep down. The actress can apparently find the good in dating everything from a dictionary to a couple mascots to the long-dead F. Scott Fitzgerald.

BREAKING‼️Per TMZ Texas State superstar mascot Boko the Bobcat is dating A-list actress Margot Robbie! The rumors started after the two were seen at Harris dining hall together! 👀 pic.twitter.com/lpd4hl900m — Barstool Texas State (@BarstoolTXST) February 4, 2023

BREAKING: Per TMZ, Portland Pickles Mascot Dillon T. Pickle has been rumored to be dating A-list actress Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/VccMqGgeof — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) February 3, 2023

Per TMZ, F. Salt Fitzgerald is now dating A-List actress Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/93fxrUlIzI — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) February 1, 2023

Per TMZ, The Merriam-Webster 1864 Unabridged First Edition is now dating A-list celebrity Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/TLNCMN00jM — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 30, 2023

Robbie most recently starred in the box office dud Babylon and she will next play the title character in a Barbie movie.

