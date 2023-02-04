Sports Twitter Blows Up With ‘Margot Robbie is Dating’ Memes – Even the Dictionary Joins In
Per TMZ, Margot Robbie is now dating an internet meme. Well, not exactly, but that’s the format for a currently viral meme featuring the actress after a sports podcast’s unfounded tweet went viral and spawned voluminous copycatting.
Twitter was flooded with memes promoting fake news about Robbie’s dating life after a sports podcast tweeted that a TMZ report claimed the actress was dating Ace Mitch of the Toronto Blue Jays.
“Per TMZ, Toronto Blue Jays Ace Mitch White is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie,” The Gate14 Podcast tweeted.
The tweet went bonkers a week later with people offering various plays on the “Per TMZ” style of reporting. In reality, TMZ did not report Robbie was dating Mitch and the Suicide Squad star has actually been married to Tom Ackerley since 2016.
Robbie was attached to everything from athletes to Roman emperors as people took their hand at creating obvious fake news. Most were sure to keep to the format, which breaks down to crediting TMZ and then providing an image of a beaming Robbie next to whomever the lucky guy is in the chosen fantasy scenario.
To this fake Robbie’s credit, she really doesn’t have a type. She’s willing to look past certain negatives in the physical department to really find what’s attractive about someone deep down. The actress can apparently find the good in dating everything from a dictionary to a couple mascots to the long-dead F. Scott Fitzgerald.
Robbie most recently starred in the box office dud Babylon and she will next play the title character in a Barbie movie.
