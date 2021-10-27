Squid Game Creator Hits Back at LeBron James for Criticizing Series Ending: ‘Have You Seen Space Jam 2?’

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has hit back at LeBron James after the Lakers star criticized the series ending.

While Netflix announced that the dystopian drama has been watched by 142 million households so far, James recently revealed that he was not a fan of the show’s ending.

“I didn’t like the ending though,” James was heard saying to teammate Anthony Davis at a news conference earlier this month. “I know they start it off with a season two but, like, get on the f*cking flight, go see your daughter, bro. Like, what are you doing?”

Hwang has since hit back at James during an interview with The Guardian.

“Have you seen Space Jam 2?” he asked, referring to the animated sports comedy that received a 26 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending.”

The director went on to joke that if James has some ideas for a better ending, “maybe he could make his own sequel,” cracking, “I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.”

James caught word of the response, reposting it on Twitter with the caption, “This can’t be real right??!! I hope not.”

In regards to the second season of Squid Game, Hwang isn’t even sure it’s going to happen.

“Of course there is talk,” he said. “That’s inevitable because it’s been such a success. I am considering it. I have a very high-level picture in my mind, but I’m not going to work on it straight away. There’s a film I really want to make. I’m thinking about which to do first. I’m going to talk to Netflix.”

