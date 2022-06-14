Squid Game Fans Baffled By New Netflix Reality TV Series Based on Bloody Competition: ‘Scared to Ask What Happens to the Losers’

Did you watch Squid Game and constantly find yourself thinking, “I could do that”? Well, here’s your chance.

Netflix announced a reality competition based on the dystopian Korean drama at the Banff World Media Festival on Tuesday.

Yup, a real Squid Game.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series at Netflix.

“Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

The reality show, titled Squid Game: The Challenge, will consist of 10 episodes, during which 456 players compete in a series of games inspired by the show for the chance to win $4.56 million.

Casting for the reality competition is now open, and Netflix is seeking English-speaking contestants from around the world.

While the stakes are high, Netflix promised that no lives will be lost during their competition.

Twitter was instantly baffled by news of the show, especially as the drama series it’s based on largely used the games as a condemnation of capitalism.

 

