Squid Game Fans Baffled By New Netflix Reality TV Series Based on Bloody Competition: ‘Scared to Ask What Happens to the Losers’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Did you watch Squid Game and constantly find yourself thinking, “I could do that”? Well, here’s your chance.

Netflix announced a reality competition based on the dystopian Korean drama at the Banff World Media Festival on Tuesday.

Yup, a real Squid Game.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series at Netflix.

“Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

The reality show, titled Squid Game: The Challenge, will consist of 10 episodes, during which 456 players compete in a series of games inspired by the show for the chance to win $4.56 million.

Casting for the reality competition is now open, and Netflix is seeking English-speaking contestants from around the world.

While the stakes are high, Netflix promised that no lives will be lost during their competition.

Twitter was instantly baffled by news of the show, especially as the drama series it’s based on largely used the games as a condemnation of capitalism.

joke’s on the 455 who end up dying horribly, i guess. https://t.co/WguViu4LVj — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) June 14, 2022

if nobody dies what is the point https://t.co/Sn5y0XV3IV — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 14, 2022

Netflix execs watched poor people kill each other for money and were like, you know what, that’s a good idea. https://t.co/rk5F6yeixF — Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) June 14, 2022

lol @netflix truly does not get it https://t.co/HNbsOyvHPG — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) June 14, 2022

THE RUNNING MAN (1987) https://t.co/7dD8zjdrT0 — Alyssa Vidales (@instalyssa) June 14, 2022

Within the next decade, we’ll be doing The Running Man for real. https://t.co/vAdx9Ktm5F — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) June 14, 2022

I’m actually only ok losing my job if my company uses my health insurance money to fund a show where some jabronies get Running Manned https://t.co/GVRZNwArLj — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) June 14, 2022

did they manage to miss the entire point of the show? https://t.co/VAgXLcPron — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) June 14, 2022

actual hunger games when https://t.co/rk5F6yeixF — Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) June 14, 2022

Apparently someone at Netflix subscribes to @MrBeast. https://t.co/ZfKPae3jkg — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) June 14, 2022

l m f a o https://t.co/C6YEx8BIdi — the morally corrupt juan barquin (@woahitsjuanito) June 14, 2022

this is disgusting. i am disgusted https://t.co/sXVMZ48Zae — Joshua Rivera (@jmrivera02) June 14, 2022

Scared to ask what happens to the losers. https://t.co/nVVeiTMiri — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) June 14, 2022

Sorry To Bother You (2018) https://t.co/uCiwfZWDx9 — evan romano (@EvanRomano) June 14, 2022

I feel like they didn’t actually watch the show. https://t.co/NimUnsAEGO — Steve Mullis (@stevemullis) June 14, 2022

I think they mayyyy have missed the point https://t.co/iiEskSDPdJ — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 14, 2022

i’m cracking up. squid game was such a clear condemnation of capitalism and netflix was like fuck it we ball https://t.co/DfvzOJyM37 — manny (@mannyfidel) June 14, 2022

Did the … people promoting the show not get the damning satire? https://t.co/rEuQGmtkoj — JR Radcliffe (@JRRadcliffe) June 14, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com