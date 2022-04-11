Stars and Fans Accuse Nickelodeon of Homophobia for Not Inviting JoJo Siwa to Kids’ Choice Awards

By Leia IdlibyApr 11th, 2022, 2:19 pm
 
JoJo Siwa at The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Inside

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

JoJo Siwa fans and several celebrities are up in arms about the fact that she was not invited to this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards despite being a nominee.

Siwa took to Instagram on Saturday to explain her absence from the awards show, which was airing live that night:

 

“A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple — I wasn’t invited,” she said. “I’m not sure why, but I just didn’t get an invite.”

Siwa, who came out as queer in January 2021, also used to caption to reassure fans that she would have attended if she could have, writing, “I don’t want anyone to think it was my choice not to go…. I simply didn’t get an invite:(.”

The Boomerang singer, who had previously signed with Nickelodeon in 2017, received an outpouring of support from celebrities in the comment section.

Jersey Shore’s Nicole Polizzi, often referred to as Snooki, commented on Siwa’s post, promising she was “gonna write a note” and tagged Nickelodeon.

Oliva Jade — whose mother Lori Loughlin was at the center of the college admissions scandal — wrote, “Their loss sweetness,” with a heart emoji, while TikTok star Avery Cyrus added, “Wowww how rude.”

Brian Austin Green, who was Siwa’s Dancing With the Stars castmate, commented, “Fuck the kids choice awards 😂 you are too good for them,” while Kerry Washington and other stars similarly showed their support.

Disney star Mollee Grey mused that Nickelodeon’s choice had something to do with Siwa’s identity as queer, writing, “Probably cuz you are the color of the rainbow and they’re just orange.”

Numerous fans also took to Twitter to rally around the singer, many of whom similarly accused the network of homophobia:

