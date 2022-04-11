Stars and Fans Accuse Nickelodeon of Homophobia for Not Inviting JoJo Siwa to Kids’ Choice Awards

JoJo Siwa fans and several celebrities are up in arms about the fact that she was not invited to this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards despite being a nominee.

Siwa took to Instagram on Saturday to explain her absence from the awards show, which was airing live that night:

“A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple — I wasn’t invited,” she said. “I’m not sure why, but I just didn’t get an invite.”

Siwa, who came out as queer in January 2021, also used to caption to reassure fans that she would have attended if she could have, writing, “I don’t want anyone to think it was my choice not to go…. I simply didn’t get an invite:(.”

The Boomerang singer, who had previously signed with Nickelodeon in 2017, received an outpouring of support from celebrities in the comment section.

Jersey Shore’s Nicole Polizzi, often referred to as Snooki, commented on Siwa’s post, promising she was “gonna write a note” and tagged Nickelodeon.

Oliva Jade — whose mother Lori Loughlin was at the center of the college admissions scandal — wrote, “Their loss sweetness,” with a heart emoji, while TikTok star Avery Cyrus added, “Wowww how rude.”

Brian Austin Green, who was Siwa’s Dancing With the Stars castmate, commented, “Fuck the kids choice awards 😂 you are too good for them,” while Kerry Washington and other stars similarly showed their support.

Disney star Mollee Grey mused that Nickelodeon’s choice had something to do with Siwa’s identity as queer, writing, “Probably cuz you are the color of the rainbow and they’re just orange.”

Numerous fans also took to Twitter to rally around the singer, many of whom similarly accused the network of homophobia:

Also worth mentioning that JoJo was a KCA nominee this year! (She was up for Favorite Social Music Star, which ultimately went to Dixie D’Amelio.) — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) April 10, 2022

JoJo Siwa, who called out Nickelodeon last year for treating her as “only a brand,” says she’s not at tonight’s Kids’ Choice Awards not because she didn’t want to go — but because she didn’t get an invite. https://t.co/2PsIpSPhqr pic.twitter.com/F3lLpg4hTT — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) April 10, 2022

wait jojo siwa wasn’t invited to the KCAs???? damn be less obvious — shit you should care about (@SYSCAbout) April 11, 2022

jojo siwa not getting invited to the nickelodeon kids choice awards — after being the face of that network for years — right after coming out and cutting her hair makes my homophobia siren ring — matt (@mattxiv) April 10, 2022

I can’t believe Nickelodeon didn’t invite Jojo Siwa to the kids awards because she got a hair cut :( — Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) April 11, 2022

i am not the somebody I just want to read it as is my lesbian right 😇 — Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) April 11, 2022

JoJo Siwa’s coming out journey is the only thing keeping me going — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) April 7, 2022

JoJo Siwa literally was on Nickelodeon so it is very odd she wasn’t invited to KCA’s … like carried them a bit with some of these kids. — Daric C., M.A. (He/Him/Él) (@DaricCott) April 10, 2022

JoJo Siwa should donate her ponytail to the Smithsonian — Tom Smyth (@Tom_Smyth_) April 8, 2022

Fuck @Nickelodeon for not inviting @itsjojosiwa. Well she is officially invited to my birthday party. — synthdaddy.eth (@robtswthrayguns) April 10, 2022

Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards not inviting JoJo Siwa is fucked — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) April 11, 2022

I love you @itsjojosiwa — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) April 11, 2022

I had to look up why JoJo Siwa is trending on Twitter, and I think it’s awful she wasn’t invited to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. She carried that network for YEAAAARSSSS. And some of us know why she wasn’t invited 👀🙄 — Amanda Aguilar ABC30 (@AAguilarTV) April 11, 2022

