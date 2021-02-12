Stephen Colbert Blasts ‘Pillsbury Proud Boy’ Lindsey Graham For Pinning Insurrection on Pelosi: ‘There’s a Woman to Blame! Aha!’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert went after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for somehow blaming the Jan. 6 insurrection on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — a clear target of the rioters whose office was broken into and raided.

“Senate Republicans are doing exactly what they did on January 6th — running away from what they helped create! Take South Carolina Senator and Pillsbury Proud Boy, Lindsey Graham,” Colbert quipped on Thursday’s Late Show, showing a clip of Graham calling the case presented by the impeachment managers “offensive and absurd.”

At one point during the “insane and absurd” footage shown by House Democrats at Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, one rioter is heard saying, “Nancy! Oh Nancy! We’re looking for you!”

House Del. Stacey Plaskett also presented footage showing the scene outside of Pelosi’s office on the day of the attack. During the video, one staffer is heard calling for more Capitol police to help secure the hallway, adding, “They’re pounding on doors trying to find her.”

Capitol security footage shows Nancy Pelosi’s staff rushing into a conference room and barricading a door minutes before rioters entered the House speaker’s office and tried breaking the door down https://t.co/eiuPMCshgF pic.twitter.com/xobvI1n5lL — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 10, 2021

After hearing the Democrats’ case and viewing video evidence from the attack, Graham, who has been adamantly arguing that Trump has no responsibility to bear when it comes to the riot, somehow managed to place the blame on Pelosi.

“And here’s what I want to know. What did Nancy Pelosi know and when did she know it?” Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night. “If this was widely known by the FBI and Capitol Hill police that people were planning to come to Washington before the sixth to create violence, I want to know did she know about that?”

In another interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Graham also blamed Pelosi for the lack of security at the Capitol on Jan. 6, adding, “We’ll get to the bottom of that.”

“And with this argument, Graham joins a pantheon of other Republicans trying to pin the Capitol riot on Speaker Pelosi,” Colbert said after airing a clip from Graham’s interview on Hannity. “It’s just good to know that the GOP has conducted their own investigation, and after close forensic reconstruction of all the events of the events of that day, they have discovered … there’s a woman to blame! Aha!”

