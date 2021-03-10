<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert went after the royalists who “dumped a crumpet in the knickers” following Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — specifically targeting Piers Morgan after he quit Good Morning America in a huff.

Colbert first mocked Buckingham Palace’s response to the interview, which labeled the issues raised by the couple, “particularly that of race,” as “concerning.”

The host then put on a ridiculous herald outfit — decked out in a feather hat while holding a bell and scroll — and read the statement out loud in a mockingly posh British accent.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” he read, concluding the statement. “ENDS!”

“That sounds ominous, but to be fair, that’s how they say goodnight in the royal family,” Colbert joked before mimicking a pseudo royal goodbye: “‘I hope you’ve had a lovely day, darling. ENDS!”

Colbert later noted that while many loved Markle and Prince Harry’s jaw-dropping tell-all — “Fans of the royal family dumped a crumpet in their knickers, especially TV organism Piers Morgan.”

Morgan was incredibly vocal regarding his views on Markle following the interview — calling the Duchess a liar, mocking her for portraying herself as a victim, and even suggesting that it is not racist to be concerned about the color of a baby’s skin.

“Is it racist and offensive for a family member to say, ‘Oh what color might the baby be?’” Morgan said on Good Morning America following the interview.

“Oh, I know the answer!” Colbert replied. “You’re a spotted dick!”

The late night host then poked fun at Morgan for being unable to handle criticism despite dishing it all too often.

“Piers Morgan is such a baby, someone at Buckingham Palace just asked what color he’s going to be,” Colbert joked after playing a clip of him storming off the Good Morning America set.

“Piers didn’t just storm off the set in slow-motion twit snit,” he continued. “He stormed off the whole damn show. Because a few hours ago, his network announced, ‘Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.’ Congratulations, tomorrow’s going to be a great morning Britain.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

