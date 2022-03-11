Stephen Colbert Mocks Putin’s Many Military Failures Throughout Russian Invasion of Ukraine

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert mocked Vladimir Putin for his many military shortcomings throughout Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Colbert opened Thursday’s edition of the Late Show by praising the toughness and bravery Ukrainians have exhibited throughout Russia’s invasion.

“When Putin launched his monstrous war, everyone was saying Kyiv would fall within 48-72 hours but it is day 15 and they are still standing strong,” Colbert said, noting that Russia has only taken control of about ten percent of Ukraine.

The host went on to share that the Ukrainian military has claimed to have shot down 48 Russian planes and 80 helicopters, taken out hundreds of tanks and mechanized vehicles, and sunk two naval vessels.

“And get this,” he said. “The Ukrainians didn’t sink just any ship, because the Russian warship that was told to go fuck itself at Snake Island has been destroyed.”

“So, it may not have done exactly what Ukrainians wanted, but it did go down on itself,” Colbert added.

Colbert later noted that people across the world have been shocked by the rate at which Putin has invaded Ukraine before pointing to vast issues within Russia’s military.

The late-night host reminded viewers that some Russian troops crossed the border with meals that had expired in 2002, while Russians are reportedly running low on fuel.

“Which could be why their giant convoy remains stuck in a column around 20 miles outside of Kyiv that has barely moved since last week,” Colbert guessed. “Ha ha! They’re stuck in a tank conga line.”

The host then proceeded to give a mini performance of Miami Sound Machine and Gloria Estefan’s Conga — with a twist of course:

“Come on shake your body Putin, do the conga, no you can’t stay in power any longa! Vlad.”

Watch above, via CBS.

