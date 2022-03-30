Colbert Says Biden Should Have Slapped ‘Ridiculous’ Fox News Reporter Pete Doocy Over Question

Stephen Colbert mocked Fox News reporter Peter Doocy for asking President Joe Biden a “ridiculous question” at a recent press conference.

“Yesterday, President Biden held a press conference, and he was asked a ridiculous question by a ridiculous man: Fox News reporter and that one kid in high school who wears a suit to gym class, Peter Doocy,” Colbert said on Tuesday night.

The host then asked Late Show director Jim Hoskinson to “drop the deuce,” a.k.a air the clip.

“When you said a chemical weapon used by Russia would trigger a response in kind–” Doocy asked, referring to Biden’s threat last week at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

“It will trigger a significant response,” said Biden.

“What does that mean?” asked Doocy.

“I’m not going to tell you,” replied Biden. “Why would I tell you? You gotta be silly.”

Colbert then joked that while he had previously told his viewers that slapping is never the answer, referring to Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars, he wanted to file a one-time exception for Biden.

The host then continued to air footage of the exchange, showing Doocy explaining to the president that he was asking the question because “the world wants to know.”

“The world wants to know a lot of things,” Biden responded. “I’m not telling them what the response would be — then Russia knows the response.”

Biden then said he would take two more questions, prompting Colbert to imitate other inquiries Doocy might have.

“Uh, Peter, uh, Doocy, Fox News. I’ve got two more questions,” Colbert said. “First, what are the exact locations of all of America’s troops? And can you give me the nuclear launch codes? Just tell me, is one of them a four? Can I buy a vowel, Mr. President? I’d like to solve the puzzle, uh, ‘Another Feather in Your Map?'”

