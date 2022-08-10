Stephen Colbert Positively Giddy Over FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago: ‘Hehehehe’

Comedian Stephen Colbert was positively giddy over Monday’s FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Little is known about the circumstances of the raid. According to the New York Times, the search concerned classified documents that Trump took from the White House after he left office.

During Tuesday’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colbert said that while the weather outdoors “may be hot,” inside the studio “it’s Christmas” due to the raid.

“It may be hot outside, but in here, it’s Christmas. Because yesterday we all got the present we wanted. FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago!” said Colbert enthusiastically.

Colbert showed his gleeful side that included sounding like a villain when he went “hehehehe.”

“That is the most beautiful sentence America has ever produced,” said Colbert of the sentence “FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago.”

“It’s right up there with ‘We put cheese inside the crust,’” he said.

Colbert mocked the fact that the purpose of the raid is publicly unknown since Trump has “done so many” crimes.

“At this point he can’t keep track,” he said.

Mocking the raid, Colbert compared it to a police traffic stop.

“Sir, do you know why I pulled you over?” he said. “Uh, let’s see, the body’s in my trunk, the meth in the glove compartment, the backseat full of illegal spider monkeys who definitely got into the meth. No? Oh, it’s the busted taillight? Fair enough, I was kidding about the other stuff.”

Colbert noted that “apparently, the FBI raid is all part of an investigation launched by the National Archives and Records Administration.”

“That’s right! He’s going to get taken down by the librarians, okay! Oh, they’re coming for you, baby!” he said.

“They’re organized, they know where everything is, and you never know which way they’re coming because they’re so quiet,” said Colbert, ending in a hushed tone-of-voice.

“They are silent but deadly,” he added.

Colbert noted that Trump allegedly, according to The New York Times blurb displayed by Colbert’s show, “took 15 boxes from the White House that contained government documents, mementos, gifts and letters.”

“Letters like correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. And mementos like Ted Cruz’s balls,” continued Colbert, referring to the Texas GOP senator and Trump ally.

“He carried them in an old Crown Royal bag,” said Colbert.

Colbert went on to mock Eric Trump blasting the raid, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday night that the FBI will “probably find a note from me telling him how proud I am of him and what a great job he was doing as president.”

“Hey, FBI! Hey, FBI! Did you find my note telling my dad how proud I am of him. Did you find a note of him saying how proud he is of me? Keep looking. The truth is out there. And in here,” said Colbert in a weird tone-of-voice with his front teeth showing.

Colbert mocked Eric Trump for telling Fox News he was with his father when the news of the raid broke.

“I was, Sean,” said Trump. “In fact, I was the guy that got the call this morning. I called my father and let him know that it happened.”

“So you were with your dad yesterday morning as it was unfolding and you got the call that it was happening, so you called him to tell him it was happening?” said Colbert. “From the same room?”

Colbert went back to doing that mockingly weird tone-of-voice with his front teeth showing.

“Hold on, it went to voicemail, he’s not picking up. Dad? Dad? It’s me. Dad, it’s me over here,” he said. “Dad, it’s me your son. Not the one you like, the other one. I have terrible news. I’m in the room with you.”

Colbert went on to mock Trump for decrying the raid as unprecedented.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” said Trump in a lengthy statement announcing the raid.

“Well of course it hasn’t!” said Colbert. “No president has ever been as criminal as you are. And I’m including President Eustace T. Stabber!”

Colbert took a shot at Trump saying in his statement about the raid “What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee?”

“Well, first, Watergate was Dick Nixon breaking the law,” said Colbert. “This was the law breaking in on a dick.”

Watch above, via CBS.

