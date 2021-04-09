Stephen Colbert Rips Matt Gaetz as ‘Almost Too Florida’ Following News of Alleged ‘Bahamas Sex Trafficking with a Weed-Peddling Hand Surgeon’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert mocked Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for being “almost too Florida” after a New York Times reported that investigators are examining a trip he took to the Bahamas with Jason Pirozzolo, a marijuana entrepreneur and hand surgeon.

“Yes, marijuana entrepreneur and hand surgeon, which means he can cure your carpal tunnel and turn your thumb into a bong,” Colbert cracked on Thursday’s Late Show, later adding that Pirozzolo allegedly paid for the travel expenses, the accommodations, and female escorts.

According to the Times, the FBI has begun to question witnesses about whether the women on the trip were having sex with the men in exchange for free travel. The Feds are also reportedly investigating whether or not drugs were involved.

A rep for Gaetz has denied all allegations, claiming he “has never paid for sex nor has he had sex with an underaged girl.

The news follows another “Gaetz-Gaete” update: Joel Greenberg, a Gaetz ally and the former Seminole County tax collector, is “likely cooperating” with the Feds on the representative’s alleged sex trafficking probe.

“I know Gaetz is from Florida, but ‘Bahamas sex trafficking with weed-peddling hand surgeon’ is almost too Florida, even for him,” Colbert joked, adding, “Gaetz is going to get screwed — and as usual, he’s going to have to pay for it.”

