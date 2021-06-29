Stephen Colbert Roasts Trump for ‘Fumbling, Flailing’ Through Ohio Rally: ‘You’re Just so Boring, I’d Rather Set Myself on Fire’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert went after Donald Trump for “fumbling” and “flailing” through his campaign-style rally in Ohio this weekend — roasting him for failing to come up with new material.

This weekend, Trump held his first rally since his final one as president on January 6th, after which many of his supporters violently stormed the Capitol building.

The host went on to mock Trump for having no new material to present during the rally, despite having had plenty of time to work on it — as the former president mentioned election theft, the guy he made cry, “Lock her up,” as well as hydroxychloroquine.

“No one cares about that now! We have a vaccine!” Colbert said. “I can’t imagine anything more tired than the Covid drugs from 12 months ago.”

Marking the occasion, Colbert whipped out his lighter, rhetorically clarifying to Trump that, “this lighter does not indicate that I’m excited. You’re just so boring I’d rather set myself on fire!”

“This really seems like you’re just reading a speech from last summer,” Colbert said, before mocking him for “fumbling” and “flailing” through the rally.

Colbert later made fun of Trump for claiming Neil Armstrong landed on a “plant” instead of a planet, also noting that the former president even managed to forget Armstrong’s name.

Switching gears a bit, the late-night host brought up Bill Barr, referring to a recent interview in which he said he knew Trump’s claims of election fraud were “all bullshit.”

“And Bill Barr should know. He spent the last two years with his lips very close to that bull’s ass,” Colbert joked, later noting that Barr claimed he was encouraged to speak out by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who, “would have spoken the truth himself last December, but he needed the former president’s help to ensure that the GOP won the two runoff elections in Georgia.”

“In the end, Mitch McConnell sold his soul for nothing,” Colbert said. “So, a pretty fair price.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

