Stephen Colbert Roasts Tucker Carlson for Praising Nicki Minaj’s Swollen Testicle Tweet, Brutally Mocks Size of Fox Host’s ‘Own Balls’

Stephen Colbert brutally mocked Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his reporting on Nicki Minaj’s swollen testicle tweets.

Colbert, hitting on this week’s “biggest story” for a second night in a row, introduced his show’s latest segment: “Ball Gags.”

The late-night host gave a quick rundown of the Minaj controversy, explaining that the rapper posted a series of tweets regarding the Covid-19 vaccine, one of which claimed that the jab made her cousin’s friend impotent because his testicles became so swollen.

Colbert even created a parody music video inspired by the whole saga, titled “Super Balls,” which prompted Minaj to tweet a response to video.

While Minaj did take some issue with the video, she admitted that she “rlly likes” Colbert, also adding the hashtag #SuperBalls.

“Darling Nicki, for the record I ‘rlly’ like you too,” Colbert responded on Wednesday night. “That’s why I want you to get vaccinated, so you can come on the show. Because without a shot, the network ‘rlly’ won’t let you come on.”

Colbert then went after Carlson for praising Minaj’s tweets, despite the fact that a world leader, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and The health minister for Trinidad and Tobago debunked the claim she made regarding her cousin’s friend’s testicles.

The late-night host then threw up the below picture of Carlson, joking that the Fox News host can be “seen here discussing the size of his own balls.”

Carlson actually had to offer a correction on Tuesday night, clarifying that while a graphic on his Monday night show “suggested that Nicki Minaj’s cousin was the one with the swollen testicles,” it was actually, “Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles who are swollen from taking the vax.”

“I’m glad to see that Fox News has finally come to terms with some of its dangerous misstatements,” Colbert cracked. “And this time it’s not the trivial stuff like, ‘Was the election stolen?’ or ‘Should I huff horse medicine?’”

Carlson is so invested in the Minaj story that he even offered to travel to Port of Spain to interview her cousin’s friend.

“That’s right, Tucker is willing to go anywhere to get the important stories,” Colbert said. “It reminds me of when Walter Cronkite went to Vietnam to interview Jimi Hendrix’s cousin’s friend, who claimed the polio vaccine gave him a micro-taint.”

Colbert then joked that while he would travel to Trinidad to interview the “giant balls” themselves, he draws “the line at interviewing a talking dick.”

