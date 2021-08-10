Stephen Colbert Says He Got the Axe from Obama’s Birthday Guest List: ‘I Didn’t F*cking Go’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert has set the record straight: he “didn’t fucking go” to Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party.

Despite rumors that Colbert made the cut and attended the celebrity-filled Martha’s Vineyard bash — the host clarified that he was “disinvited from the cool kid’s party.”

“Here’s the thing — a hot ticket is what it was, but given the whole pandemic thing and the Delta variant, a celebrity mosh pit was maybe not the wisest choice, so Obama decided to scale back the guestlist for his party,” the host said on Monday’s The Late Show, later adding, “In the massive scaling back, I got massively scaled.”

Colbert addressed reports that he had remained on the guest list while fellow late-night hosts Conan O’Brien and David Letterman were disinvited, joking that the rumors made sense because “I am known to fill in when Letterman drops out of something.”

While claims of Colbert’s attendance were untrue — prompting an “I didn’t fucking go” from the host — they were not that far-fetched.

The rumors were likely fueled by the fact that Colbert was in Martha’s Vineyard last weekend, but the host offered a pretty solid explanation for his getaway:

“We had the flight, we had the hotel, so Evie [McGee-Colbert] wondered if we could still go to Martha’s Vineyard, and since it was all nonrefundable, I said, ‘Yes we can.’”

“It just goes to show, kids, that if you work hard, put in your time, and get to be the number one show in late-night television, you too can get disinvited from the cool kids’ party,” Colbert added.

The host concluded by sending a direct message to the 44th president of the United States:

“My own 60th birthday is coming up in three years, and you, sir … are not … going to want to miss it!” he joked. “Please come! I’d be so honored if you can. I’ll scale me back to make room for you and Michelle, obviously.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com