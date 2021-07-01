Stephen Colbert Slams Bill Cosby After Prison Release: He’s Joining Bill O’Reilly, Trump on the ‘Monsters of Being Monsters Tour’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert reacted to news of Bill Cosby’s release from prison on Wednesday night — quipping that the disgraced actor is joining Bill O’Reilly and Donald Trump on the “Monsters of Being Monsters Tour.”

“Folks, I’m going to shoot you straight. I’ve got good news and I’ve got bad news,” Colbert said. “The bad news is I lied about the good news and both bads combine to be the worst news: Bill Cosby’s been released from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned.”

His audience began to boo right on cue, prompting Colbert to add, “Yeah, I agree with you. Or to put that another way, me too.”

Colbert went on to explain to his audience that Cosby’s release, as well as his vacated convictions, do not indicate an exoneration, as he’s “getting off on a technicality.”

“The ruling stems from a 2005 agreement Cosby struck with then-prosecutor Bruce Castor, who declined to prosecute Cosby in exchange for his testimony during a civil trial,” the late-night host explained.

Pointing out that Castor also represented Trump during his second impeachment trial, Colbert joked, “His business card just says, ‘Bruce Castor: Actual Devil’s Advocate.’”

“In other news,” Colbert added, “The country is hot as hell, so at least Cosby has a preview of the afterlife.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com