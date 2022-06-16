Stephen Colbert Tears Into ‘Neo-Numbnut’ Proud Boy Who Complained About Him in Court

Stephen Colbert got the shout-out he’s been waiting for on Wednesday’s Late Night.

Colbert was recently name-dropped by an attorney representing Jan. 6 defendant and Proud Boys leader Joseph Biggs, arguing that his client could not receive a fair trial in the United States because of “increased and unquestionably spectacular 24/7 negative press and media coverage” of the rioters.

The attorney went on to specifically cite Colbert and The Late Show, as well as the hosts of Morning Joe, and the televised hearing of the Jan. 6 House select committee.

“You know, ladies and gentleman, I do a lot of jokes about these violent fascists,” Colbert responded. “But to hear that even one of them noticed? I feel so seen! You hate me, you really hate me!”

Colbert continued, “Biggs’ attorney argues that they need to move his trial because shows like mine ‘continue to saturate the jury pool of media-obsessive Washington D.C.’ They want to move the trial to someplace where the Proud Boys have a better reputation, like 1930s Berlin.”

The host then shared that Newsweek reporters attempted to contact his representatives for comment once The Late Show received the shout-out.

The host went on to imidate a conversation between himself and a reporter:

Reporter: ‘Well, Mr. Colbert, do you have a comment?’ Colbert: Why, thank you, Steve, I do. Reporter: ‘Want to share it with the people?’ Colbert: Certainly. while this is a very high-profile case, in our system of justice, the accused is innocent until proven guilty. So I want everyone in the potential jury pool to hear me when I say, ‘You are going to jail, you neo-numbnut! And if you don’t like it — and if you don’t like it, you can come and get me. My name is Joe Scarborough, and I love coffee! Welcome to the monkey house, brother.’

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com