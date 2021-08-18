Stephen Colbert Torches ‘Dead-Eyed Lego Man Sean Hannity’ for Using Taliban Takeover as a Segue to One of His Sponsors

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert slammed Fox News host Sean Hannity for using the Taliban’s ongoing takeover of Afghanistan as a segue to one of his sponsors.

“Anyone with a shred of a soul feels for the Afghan people,” Colbert said on Tuesday’s Late Show. “So, naturally, that excludes Fox News host and dead-eyed Lego man Sean Hannity.”

The late-night host explained that during his radio show on Monday, Hannity “tastefully used the situation in Afghanistan” as a segue for a discount phone plan he was plugging.

“There is a stampede, not only out of Afghanistan but a stampede away from high prices, overpriced service from the big carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile,” Hannity said, promoting his sponsor.

“He used the fall of Kabul ― the tragic culmination of 20 years of U.S. sacrifice of lives and resources ― as a clever segue to a sponsor,” said a horrified Colbert.

The host then took a shot at his own version of an insensitive advertisement, using another tragic historical event as a segue to a mock sponsor.

He went on to air a video of the Hindenburg disaster as someone, using their best infomercial voice, remarked that the airship was bursting into flames, “Much like the burst of flavor of Double Bubble Gum!”

Watch above, via YouTube.

