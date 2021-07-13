<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert was entirely unimpressed by Donald Trump Jr.’s recent attempt at humor — mocking his failed joke at Dallas’ CPAC conference this weekend.

After slamming Trump as, “Son of the former president and guy pointing out that cocaine is technically a vegetable,” the late-night host introduced his bombed quip.

“Texas has always led the charge,” Trump said at Friday’s conference — gaining some cheers. “Well til about like a couple of months ago and then Austin kind of took over.”

That disclaimer, which essentially praised one of the state’s most liberal cities, did not go over well with the conservative crowd.

“Like I don’t know guys, like Texas was leading the charge. You’re still top 25. We gotta work on that stuff because some people have lost their minds,” he said to a largely silent crowd, adding, “Right?”

“Now, I do comedy professionally, so let me explain,” Colbert said after airing the moment. “That is what we in the business call ‘not doing comedy professionally.’ You know you really nailed the punchline when you look off into the distance to see if help is coming.”

The late-night host then put on a solid miming performance and pretended to be a flailing Trump begging for help on the joke — even recruiting the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com