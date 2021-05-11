Stephen Colbert Torches Kevin McCarthy, GOP For Their ‘Complete Retreat from Reality’: ‘Thinking Outside the Box, and the Brain’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert railed against Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and the Republican Party on Monday night for continuing to support Donald Trump and push the “big lie.”

The host first went after McCarthy, or “guy watching his ex-wife set fire to his model trains,” for joining the push to boot Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her role as House Republican Conference chair.

After playing hot mic audio of McCarthy bashing Cheney, Colbert cracked that “back in Liz Cheney’s father’s day, if you had a problem with a fellow Republican, you didn’t stab them in the back. You shot them in the face on a hunting trip, then you made them go on TV and apologize to you.”

“Has there ever been anyone in government as weak as Kevin McCarthy?” Colbert added. “He barely escaped a murderous mob on January 6th, called the president for help, was denied that help, held the former president responsible for the riot, then spent the next four months sucking up to him again.”

Colbert noted that while Republican politicians are acting as if “the only GOP purity test is loyalty to Mayor McTreason,” polling suggests that in key battleground districts, Trump’s “unfavorable ratings” were polling higher by 15 points.

The host noted that President Joe Biden is polling higher than Trump, with a rating of 54 percent favorability, while Vice President Kamala Harris is also more popular than the former president.

Colbert then revealed that some GOP House members may not even realize how Trump has been polling since their own leadership reportedly hid those numbers in recent retreats.

“Now nowhere is the GOP’s complete retreat from reality worse than their so-called election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona,” added the host, mocking those who support it for “thinking outside the box—and the brain.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]