Steve Buscemi Wins Halloween by Greeting Trick-or-Treaters Dressed as His Own ‘Fellow Kids’ Meme

Steve Buscemi won Halloween this year.

The actor handed out candy from his home in Brooklyn’s Park Slope dressed as the undercover cop he played in 30 Rock — a character that has since become a viral meme.

Buscemi sported a red hoodie, a backward baseball cap, and a grey shirt that read “Music Band” in classic AC/DC font, tying it all together with a skateboard he slung over his shoulder.

No more calls. No more tricks. No more treats. We have the international, unanimous Halloween 2021 winner and it’s Steve Buscemi as…Steve Buscemi #HowDoYouDoFellowKids pic.twitter.com/cYIiTbPjFn — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 1, 2021

While technically dressed as Lenny Wosniak, a bumbling private investigator who appeared in six episodes of 30 Rock, Buscemi was clearly nodding to the meme that his character inspired.

In the scene, Wosniak plays a detective who has gone undercover at a school, asking students, “How do you do, fellow kids?” as they passed by.

The image is now used to reference people, generally of older generations, trying to pretend to be part of a community that they are unfamiliar with.

Well, Buscemi’s costume proved just how in on the joke is he is, surely securing his acceptance with the meme community.

The New York Post spoke to one fan who spotted the actor, 13-year-old Stella Wexler Rush, who said she recognized him from his show Miracle Workers.

Steve Buscemi dressed up as his own meme for #Halloween 🎃😂 pic.twitter.com/Ct5W7oI7XH — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 1, 2021

“I was trick-or-treating with my friends. We weren’t sure if it was him at first,” Rush told The Post. “He told us that we couldn’t take a photo with him unless we guessed who he was supposed to be.”

Luckily, Rush was able to guess, so she and her three friends scored a picture with the actor, yet noted, “There were other people getting candy, but if anyone else recognized him, they didn’t say anything.”

“It was crazy I didn’t know he lived so nearby,” she added. “It was nice meeting him. It was just this unexpected surprise.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com