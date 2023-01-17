Steven Spielberg Thought New Film Was Going to Be His Last Because He Feared Covid Was ‘An Extinction-Level Event’

Steven Spielberg revealed he was planning to retire from directing over his fear of the Covid pandemic.

Spielberg spoke with the hosts of the SmartLess podcast, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett this week and said his newest film, the semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, was set to be his last.

The Jaws director said of Covid that he was “terrified that this was an end of days, an epic level event. And I mean an extinction-level event that was happening to the world.”

Spielberg explained his thought process as he sat down to write the film alongside Tony Kushner. “By the time Tony and I sat down to seriously start engaging in discussions about writing this, we’d already lost 250,000 Americans to Covid,” he said.

Spielberg told his family, “If there was one thing I wanted to leave behind, if I got a chance to make one more movie, what would that movie be? And without even blinking, it was gonna be the story.”

The Hollywood legend said he was glued to news updates about the pandemic as the crisis unfolded.

“I was riveted to the Fauci reports. I was riveted at the time to what all the anchors were saying on the different news outlets and all the experts that were coming out and the denial from that White House that this wasn’t so bad — It was just like a passing flu epidemic,” he explained.

“I really thought that between the denial and between the battle between politics and science, that we were not heading in a good direction. And this was not gonna end well for many of us. And that just got me thinking about, you know, telling a story that has been on my mind,” he concluded.

The Fabelmans encompasses Spielberg’s life as a child and his journey to discover filmmaking. The film recently won two Golden Globes for Best Picture Drama and Best Director.

Listen above via SmartLess Podcast.

