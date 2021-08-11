Stevie Nicks Cancels 2021 Performances Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases: ‘I Want Everyone to be Safe and Healthy

Stevie Nicks has canceled all upcoming performances due to rising Covid-19 cases in the United States.

The “Edge of Seventeen” singer made the announcement in a Tuesday night Twitter post, highlighting that while she is “devastated,” she has prioritized health and safety amid the pandemic.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks wrote. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us.”

Nicks noted that while she is vaccinated, at 73-years-old, she is “still being extremely cautious,” and has decided to cancel her remaining five performances in 2021.

“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” she concluded. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Nicks was scheduled to headline for BottleRock Napa Valley in California and the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado this September.

She was also set to perform at the Austin City Limits Music Festival and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in October.

