Stormy Daniels Porn Searches SKYROCKETED After Trump Case Announced

Searches for adult film actress Stormy Daniels jumped by more than 20,000 percent after a potential indictment of former President Donald Trump was reported, according to data share with the the New York Post.

Trump predicted a potential arrest recently following reports that New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg was readying an indictment over alleged hush money payments to Daniels to cover up an alleged affair. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case multiple times.

According to data from Porhub, a website that hosts adult videos, searches for Daniels jumped by a massive 21,655 percent since March 17.

“The news has no doubt invoked interest in her work (nsfw) some of which can be found on Pornhub. So, join the fun and take a look for yourself,” the company said in an announcement.

According to data shared with the Post, searches for Daniels on Pornhub passed 467,000 on Tuesday and her daily average before the recent Trump mention was approximately 2150 searches. Trump predicted an arrest on Tuesday, but that day came and went with no indictment and it meant a dip in searches for Daniels. By Thursday, searches for the adult film actress dipped to 243,544.

Daniels has been responding directly to critics since the potential Trump indictment news broke and she’s blamed former attorney Michael Avenatti for why her case didn’t progress forward before now.

Nope. I lost because Avenatti filed incorrectly and it wasn't about sex, NDAs, etc. It was about his tweet and that it was considered "hyperbole". You should look it up because you sound very ignorant https://t.co/bZU5zV7slg — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 24, 2023

