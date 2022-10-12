Story of Angela Lansbury Saving Daughter From Charles Manson in the 60’s Goes Big on Social Media After Her Death

Actress Angela Lansbury passed away Tuesday and in the wake of her death, a story of her saving her daughter from an infamous cult leader has resurfaced.

Lansbury passed away at the age of 96 in her Los Angeles home on Tuesday after a 75 year acting career. Best known as the mystery solving Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote, it seems Lansbury did her own detective work in her private life.

After her passing, a viral post on Twitter via Christopher Moloney, highlighted a 2014 interview with The Daily Mail, where Lansbury described saving her daughter from none other than Charles Manson.

Angela Lansbury told a story about her daughter falling under the spell of a Hollywood deadbeat. He would pick the girl up from school and get her to steal money and food from her parents for him. Worried, Lansbury moved the entire family to Ireland. The guy was Charles Manson. — Christopher Moloney (@Moloknee) October 11, 2022

Manson led a cult in the Los Angeles area in the 1960’s that resulted in the death of seven people, including actress Sharon Tate and her unborn child.

In the interview, Lansbury said both her children got into drugs in the 1960’s and her daughter, Deidre, ended up hanging out with Manson who showed a special interest in her. “It started with cannabis but moved on to heroin. There were factions up in the hills above Malibu that were dedicated to deadly pursuits,” she said.

The actress called Manson, “charismatic in many ways.”

It pains me to say it but, at one stage, Deidre was in with a crowd led by Charles Manson. She was one of many youngsters who knew him – and they were fascinated. He was an extraordinary character, charismatic in many ways, no question about it.

As a result, Lansbury told her then husband Peter Shaw, that the entire family needed to leave California and move to Ireland.

I was drawn to Ireland because it was the birthplace of my mother and it was also somewhere my children wouldn’t be exposed to any more bad influences. I still have a house there which I try and visit at least once a year. So I refused all work for a year and simply kept house.

Both of Lansbury’s children were able to move on from their drug habits and pursue normal lives once they were away from Hollywood. At the time, the actress stated that she firmly believed they would have lost one of their children had they not moved out of the country.

Certainly, I have no doubt we would have lost one or both of our two if they hadn’t been removed to a completely different milieu, the simplicity of life in Ireland.

