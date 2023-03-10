‘Stranger Things’ Star Says She Stepped Away From Acting After Movie Producer Made Unwanted Sexual Proposition

Actress Grace Van Dien, 26, a breakout star from the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, revealed during a recent livestream that she’s taken a step back from acting after a proposition from a movie producer left her in tears.

According to Variety, the revelation was made during a Twitch livestream Tuesday. Van Dien has taken to playing video games on Twitch, as opposed to acting, in recent months.

Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien says she’s focusing on Twitch streaming instead of acting after producer asked her for sexual favors pic.twitter.com/ziEBFiQgAZ — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 9, 2023

“I have seen that some people are upset with me for turning down acting projects and deciding to stream more, but the fact of the matter is the last few projects I’ve worked on — I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for,” Van Dien said.

“One of the last movies I did, one of the producers asked me to — like — he hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them,” Van Dien added.

The actress said the interaction left her in tears.

“That’s my boss. And then I didn’t and I cried and I was so upset. But when people are like, ‘How is streaming better for your mental health?’ That’s how. I get to stay inside my house and play video games and I don’t have my boss asking me to have sex with them,” she said.

Van Dien said the extra time away from acting has given her the freedom to begin developing her own projects.

“I’m hoping that someone decides to fund them because then I can be in control of my own set, and I’m not gonna ask my actors to sleep with me,” Van Dien said.

Watch the clip above.

