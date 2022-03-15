<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Succession’s Brian Cox has recreated Sydney Sweeney’s instantly iconic Euphoria bathroom scene in an HBO crossover you never even knew you wanted.

For those unfamiliar with Euphoria, Sweeney’s character Cassie essentially goes through a season-long meltdown after engaging in a secret relationship with her best friend’s ex-boyfriend Nate Jacobs, portrayed by Jacob Elordi.

Cassie obsessively changes her appearance throughout the season’s third episode in an effort to gain Jacobs’ attention, and eventually gets called out by her friends while they’re gathering in their high school bathroom.

Ensuring that the drama is extra juicy, none of them know about her relationship with Jacobs, except for Zendaya’s Rue, who spotted them kissing while in a drug-fueled haze.

Cox gave his own twist on the viral bathroom scene during his Monday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, almost copying Cassie’s lines verbatim.

“Wait, are you in the play?” Zendaya’s Rue asks Cox after he enters the bathroom.

“Oh my god! Do I look like I’m in Oklahoma!?” Cox responds while wearing a cowboy hat and a blue gingham shirt.

Barbie Ferreira’s Kat then asks why he looks like that if he isn’t auditioning for Oklahoma, a play the school was putting on that semester.

“In a good way or in a bad way,” he self-consciously replies, prompting Alexa Demie’s Maddy to say, “Bitch, you better be joking.”

Cox then delivered Cassie’s wild monologue, during which she admits her secret affair with Jacob — the show later revealing that the outburst was in her imagination and that Cassie actually remained silent.

“Fuck it! I’m in love with Nate Jacobs and he’s in love with me, and don’t you fucking give me that look, Maddy, because I didn’t fuck your boyfriend,” he ranted. “You two were broken up for three weeks and three days before we even had sex! So I didn’t betray you. Plus, you guys are terrible for each other and you know, you know I’m right. And you guys, you can all judge me if you want, but I do not care. I have never, never, ever, ever been happier!”

That’s when Cox’s take on Cassie diverted from Sweeney’s, as the Succession star then turned to the mirror and said, “Don’t fuck with me, Maddy. I’m one crazy-ass bitch.”

He then aggressively bites into an apple to display his frustration.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com