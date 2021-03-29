comScore Sunny Hostin Rips Jimmy Fallon, TikTok's Addison Rae

Sunny Hostin Blasts Jimmy Fallon for Failing to ‘Give Credit to the Black Creators’ of TikTok Dances in Tonight Show Segment

By Leia IdlibyMar 29th, 2021, 2:27 pm

The View’s Sunny Hostin went after Jimmy Fallon following a Tonight Show segment with TikTok star Addison Rae, during which she performed several viral dances without giving any credit to the creators.

“This is a miss,” Hostin wrote in a tweet tagging Fallon. “Let’s give credit to the black creators.”

Hostin also retweeted the segment, which is titled “Addison Rae Teaches Jimmy Eight TikTok Dances,” and features the TikTok star performing several dances without crediting the choreographers, who are largely Black TikTok users and creators.

This is not the first time Fallon has run into trouble for failing to credit Black creators, as he pulled the same move during a segment with the most followed TikTok personality Charli D’Amelio. 

Hostin was not the only one to condemn Fallon, as several Twitter users noted that the two failed to give credit where credit it is due.

Journalist and commentator Touré slammed the video as “privilege,” adding, “Black creators innovate dances and do them amazingly but Addison Rae gets invited on Fallon to perform them in a ho-hum way.”

“She’s not racist, Fallon’s not racist, but somehow the Black dancers are erased,” he added. “Even though they dance better.”

Buzzfeed’s Tanya Chen also slammed the segment as “cringey,” adding, “But what’s worse is that Addison has been catapulted to being the face of viral dances created by mostly black tiktokers.”

According to Buzzfeed, these are the confirmed TikTok creators who choreographed the dances featured in Rae’s performance:

Do It Again — @noahschnapp

Corvette Corvette — @yvnggprince

Laffy Taffy —  @flyboyfu

Savage —  @keke.janjah

Blinding Lights — @macdaddyz

Up —  @theemyanicole

Fergalicious — @thegilberttwins

——

