T.I. and Tiny Being Investigated by LAPD Over Sexual Assault, Drugging and Trafficking Allegations

T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris are under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department over allegations of sexual assault, drugging, and trafficking.

The LAPD confirmed the ongoing investigation into the couple to The Daily Beast on Tuesday, as two new victims are pursuing criminal charges.

In March, attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn said more than 30 “women, survivors, and witnesses” contacted him regarding claims against the couple, requesting an investigation into the alleged incidents.

Blackburn also revealed he was representing 11 people who alleged “forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation in at least two states, including California and Georgia,” adding, “These criminal allegations span over 15 years of methodical, sadistic abuse against women in various venues throughout the country.”

While the coupled denied the allegations, Blackburn also stated that the individual claims presented to him were “eerily consistent,” revealing that women alleged they “were coerced by Tiny to ingest drugs or unknowingly administered drugs to impair the victims’ ability to consent to subsequent vile sexual acts.”

Two victims, also represented by Blackburn, have since filed police reports with similar allegations, one in Los Angeles by an anonymous woman, and another in Las Vegas by Rachelle Jenks.

The anonymous victim alleged she was assaulted by the couple in 2005, also claiming a man handing out flyers in a mall introduced her to the couple and invited her to a club the would be the next night.

The report states that she and other women were invited back to the couple’s hotel room after taking a sip from Harris’s drink. She eventually found herself alone with the couple, who suggested they go to the bathroom to “freshen up.”

“Once in the bathroom, Tiny took off all of victim’s clothing,” the report states. “Tiny was also naked, wearing only a shower cap. T.I. came into the bathroom naked. All three got into the shower and T.I. told victim she looked better naked.”

According to The Beast, the woman also claimed that T.I. “allegedly stuck his toes into her vagina” despite lack of consent, while the report states she woke up the next morning with “her vagina very sore and had a burning/itching sensation.”

In a statement to CNN, the couple’s attorney Steve Sadow claimed that neither T.I. nor Harris have been contacted by the LAPD:

The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country. Even assuming the story in The Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD “accuser” has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations—or even examine them. Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an “accuser” who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim.

Jenks’ claim accuses the couple of approaching her in 2010 while she was using the restroom at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport.

Jenks allegedly agreed to meet with the couple but began to feel dizzy after just one shot of Patron, the report stating that, “After taking it, [T.I.] attempted to remove her clothes, which Jenks said no as he was being too aggressive and moving too quickly.”

“Continuing into the night, Jenks states that there was an orgy occurring in the room with multiple girls coming in and out of the room. During this time, Tameka asked Jenks to perform oral sex on her, which she did do. Clifford also had vaginal intercourse with her and ejaculated into a condom during the intercourse,” adds the report.

“Jenks states that she believes the initial shot of Patron was spiked and because she was drugged and under the influence, she was not able to properly consent to the events that transpired.”

The couple has found themselves in legal trouble before, as Sabrina Peterson, the first woman to accuse them of assault, sued them in March for defamation, invasion of privacy, interference with prospective economic advantage, and claims of infliction of emotional distress.

