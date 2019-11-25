Rapper and actor T.I. defended his practice of taking his daughter Deyjah Harris for annual virginity tests, during the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, Monday, claiming “chubby-fingered little boys” want to “come and defile” her.

“It think that in the age or the time when our women — black women — are the most unprotected, unattended, disregarded women on the planet, I’m being criticized because I’m willing to go above and beyond to protect mine,” T.I. declared. “And I’m talking about all of the little slimy, grimy, chubby-fingered little boys who want to just come and defile and destroy the sanctity that I have.”

Red Table Talk co-host Jada Pinkett Smith laughed.

“Anything that is the most important thing to me in my life, I am going to deal with that with very extreme care,” he continued. “And I don’t understand how that is looked at as being so wrong.”

During the interview, T.I. also apologized to his daughter for speaking about the tests publicly, which he revealed she was upset about, and claimed he wasn’t aware of the sensitivity surrounding the issue.

Earlier this month, T.I. revealed on the Ladies Like Us podcast that him and his daughter “have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

“Yes, I go with her,” he elaborated, adding, “I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

T.I.’s daughter reportedly unfollowed him on social media platforms after the comments.

